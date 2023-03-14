4.51% volatility in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
On March 13, 2023, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) opened at $2.73, higher 5.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.01 and dropped to $2.726 before settling in for the closing price of $2.80. Price fluctuations for ABUS have ranged from $1.85 to $3.22 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 29.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.70% at the time writing. With a float of $116.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 96 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.34, operating margin of -162.03, and the pretax margin is -166.62.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 25.66%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -178.01 while generating a return on equity of -45.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

The latest stats from [Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, ABUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.18. The third major resistance level sits at $3.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

There are currently 162,571K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 486.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,020 K according to its annual income of -69,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,250 K and its income totaled -21,930 K.

Newsletter

 

Popular Inc. (BPOP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -20.57%

Shaun Noe -
Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $57.90, plunging -10.01% from the previous trading day....
Read more

TPVG (TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.) climbed 3.63 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
March 13, 2023, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) trading session started at the price of $10.59, that was 3.63% jump from the...
Read more

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) average volume reaches $288.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) stock priced at $0.90, up 13.78% from the previous...
Read more

