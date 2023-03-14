41.88% percent quarterly performance for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is not indicative of the underlying story

March 13, 2023, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) trading session started at the price of $2.49, that was 15.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.715 and dropped to $2.36 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. A 52-week range for HIVE has been $1.36 – $11.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 185.00%. With a float of $83.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 7.71%, while institutional ownership is 16.33%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.41 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.83 in the near term. At $2.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.12.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are 83,766K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 316.91 million. As of now, sales total 211,180 K while income totals 79,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,320 K while its last quarter net income were -90,010 K.