4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) posted a 1.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) stock priced at $15.66, up 13.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.60 and dropped to $15.18 before settling in for the closing price of $15.45. FDMT’s price has ranged from $5.32 to $26.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.00%. With a float of $28.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.39 million.

The firm has a total of 140 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.26, operating margin of -395.46, and the pretax margin is -395.37.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is 11.52%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 43,386. In this transaction Chief Legal and HR Officer of this company sold 2,248 shares at a rate of $19.30, taking the stock ownership to the 2,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,449 for $20.22, making the entire transaction worth $332,665. This insider now owns 1,859,153 shares in total.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -395.37 while generating a return on equity of -24.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 293.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., FDMT], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s (FDMT) raw stochastic average was set at 54.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.18. The third major resistance level sits at $20.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.51.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 586.59 million, the company has a total of 32,392K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,040 K while annual income is -71,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 500 K while its latest quarter income was -25,690 K.