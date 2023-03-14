Search
Sana Meer
5.14% percent quarterly performance for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $2.50, up 4.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.71 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has traded in a range of $1.78-$6.82.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.70%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.71 million.

The firm has a total of 221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.64, operating margin of -80.91, and the pretax margin is -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 19,027. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,428 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 896,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s VP, MARKETING AND STRATEGY sold 34,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $99,280. This insider now owns 346,432 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI], we can find that recorded value of 1.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 57.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.01.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 302.55 million has total of 106,195K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 123,070 K in contrast with the sum of -99,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,220 K and last quarter income was -20,500 K.

