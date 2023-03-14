-5.91% percent quarterly performance for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is not indicative of the underlying story

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $4.35, down -3.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.625 and dropped to $4.1401 before settling in for the closing price of $4.60. Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has traded in a range of $3.93-$8.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 27.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 267.00%. With a float of $105.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 117 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 21,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,588. This insider now owns 24,808 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Looking closely at VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 22.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.31. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.68. Second resistance stands at $4.89. The third major resistance level sits at $5.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.71.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 496.04 million has total of 108,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 199,080 K in contrast with the sum of 81,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 78,100 K and last quarter income was 6,870 K.