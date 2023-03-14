6.49% volatility in Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 13, 2023, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) trading session started at the price of $3.51, that was 4.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $3.48 before settling in for the closing price of $3.56. A 52-week range for ARDX has been $0.49 – $4.16.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.10%. With a float of $184.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.80 million.

In an organization with 133 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.29, operating margin of -122.24, and the pretax margin is -128.84.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ardelyx Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 40,360. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 13,449 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 896,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 5,586 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $16,764. This insider now owns 355,131 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -128.85 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.58 million. That was better than the volume of 7.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.66. However, in the short run, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.89. Second resistance stands at $4.06. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

There are 206,493K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 826.46 million. As of now, sales total 52,160 K while income totals -67,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 44,180 K while its last quarter net income were 10,700 K.