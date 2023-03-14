-62.01% percent quarterly performance for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $1.32, down -6.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has traded in a range of $1.30-$5.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.00%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 81 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.77, operating margin of -590.52, and the pretax margin is -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 535.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.47 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8323, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1485. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3067 in the near term. At $1.3633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1067.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 214.38 million has total of 165,875K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,380 K in contrast with the sum of -167,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -33,890 K.