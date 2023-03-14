$913.42K in average volume shows that Audacy Inc. (AUD) is heading in the right direction

March 13, 2023, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) trading session started at the price of $0.1455, that was -8.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1599 and dropped to $0.1405 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for AUD has been $0.13 – $3.36.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.50%. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.36 million.

The firm has a total of 3586 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Audacy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.99. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Audacy Inc. (AUD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Audacy Inc., AUD], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2597, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5293. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1566. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1679. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1760. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1372, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1291. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1178.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are 145,052K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.55 million. As of now, sales total 1,219 M while income totals -3,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 316,970 K while its last quarter net income were -140,980 K.