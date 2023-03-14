Search
Shaun Noe
A look at CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $29.69, down -6.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.16 and dropped to $28.68 before settling in for the closing price of $30.65. Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has traded in a range of $18.29-$41.26.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -39.40%. With a float of $100.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

The firm has a total of 1470 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.9) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CVR Energy Inc., CVI], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.69. The third major resistance level sits at $31.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.79.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.94 billion has total of 100,530K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,896 M in contrast with the sum of 463,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,680 M and last quarter income was 111,000 K.

