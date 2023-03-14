Search
Shaun Noe
A look at GameStop Corp.’s (GME) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.53, plunging -1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.7657 and dropped to $16.85 before settling in for the closing price of $17.52. Within the past 52 weeks, GME’s price has moved between $15.41 and $49.85.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.10%. With a float of $256.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $304.20 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.20, operating margin of -5.96, and the pretax margin is -6.58.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GameStop Corp. is 15.62%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 194,865. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $129.91, taking the stock ownership to the 130,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $101.76, making the entire transaction worth $10,176,342. This insider now owns 9,101,000 shares in total.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.34 while generating a return on equity of -37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Trading Performance Indicators

GameStop Corp. (GME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GameStop Corp. (GME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GameStop Corp., GME], we can find that recorded value of 2.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, GameStop Corp.’s (GME) raw stochastic average was set at 9.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.20. The third major resistance level sits at $18.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.90.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.34 billion based on 304,578K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,011 M and income totals -381,300 K. The company made 1,186 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -94,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.

