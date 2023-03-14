A look at PROG Holdings Inc.’s (PRG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 13, 2023, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) opened at $23.83, lower -4.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.325 and dropped to $23.215 before settling in for the closing price of $24.70. Price fluctuations for PRG have ranged from $12.11 to $31.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $47.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1692 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.10, operating margin of +8.99, and the pretax margin is +5.71.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 9,857. In this transaction General Counsel and Corp Sec of this company bought 618 shares at a rate of $15.95, taking the stock ownership to the 34,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Innovation Officer-PROG bought 50,000 for $19.25, making the entire transaction worth $962,500. This insider now owns 72,000 shares in total.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.80 while generating a return on equity of 15.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

Looking closely at PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, PROG Holdings Inc.’s (PRG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.60. However, in the short run, PROG Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.27. Second resistance stands at $24.85. The third major resistance level sits at $25.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.05.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Key Stats

There are currently 48,036K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,598 M according to its annual income of 98,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 612,100 K and its income totaled 36,090 K.