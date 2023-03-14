A major move is in the offing as Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) market cap hits 3.22 billion

March 13, 2023, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) trading session started at the price of $17.12, that was -3.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.25 and dropped to $16.495 before settling in for the closing price of $17.25. A 52-week range for LTH has been $8.75 – $20.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.90%. With a float of $165.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.92 million.

The firm has a total of 7800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.04, operating margin of +1.01, and the pretax margin is -0.14.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 18,577. In this transaction SVP & CONTROLLER of this company sold 1,002 shares at a rate of $18.54, taking the stock ownership to the 71,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s member of a group that is 10% bought 116 for $17.73, making the entire transaction worth $2,057. This insider now owns 5,203,570 shares in total.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Life Time Group Holdings Inc., LTH], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) raw stochastic average was set at 67.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.53. The third major resistance level sits at $17.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.55.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Key Stats

There are 194,792K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.22 billion. As of now, sales total 1,318 M while income totals -579,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 496,380 K while its last quarter net income were 24,730 K.