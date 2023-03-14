A major move is in the offing as NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) market cap hits 445.45 million

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock priced at $7.80, up 3.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.68 and dropped to $7.63 before settling in for the closing price of $7.98. NSTG’s price has ranged from $4.37 to $37.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.10%. With a float of $46.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 703 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.55, operating margin of -119.58, and the pretax margin is -125.12.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 123,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $9.84, taking the stock ownership to the 23,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 29,161 for $8.05, making the entire transaction worth $234,746. This insider now owns 48,533 shares in total.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -125.37 while generating a return on equity of -143.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)

Looking closely at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s (NSTG) raw stochastic average was set at 43.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.41. However, in the short run, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.74. Second resistance stands at $9.23. The third major resistance level sits at $9.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.64.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 445.45 million, the company has a total of 46,791K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 127,260 K while annual income is -159,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,420 K while its latest quarter income was -44,110 K.