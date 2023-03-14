A major move is in the offing as Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) market cap hits 1.37 billion

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.88, plunging -3.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.88 and dropped to $8.62 before settling in for the closing price of $8.99. Within the past 52 weeks, PLYA’s price has moved between $5.34 and $9.73.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 162.20%. With a float of $127.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.51 million.

The firm has a total of 14100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +14.31, and the pretax margin is +5.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 136,200. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $9.08, taking the stock ownership to the 332,688 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $9.55, making the entire transaction worth $382,000. This insider now owns 2,654,033 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.62 while generating a return on equity of 8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., PLYA], we can find that recorded value of 1.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 73.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.98. The third major resistance level sits at $9.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.37 billion based on 157,835K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 856,260 K and income totals 56,710 K. The company made 210,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.