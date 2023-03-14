A major move is in the offing as Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) market cap hits 269.66 million

On March 13, 2023, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) opened at $2.00, lower -8.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.11. Price fluctuations for LLAP have ranged from $1.29 to $12.69 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 330 employees.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71 and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Looking closely at Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 30.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. However, in the short run, Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.04. Second resistance stands at $2.13. The third major resistance level sits at $2.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.74.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

There are currently 142,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 269.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,879 K according to its annual income of -2,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,830 K and its income totaled -27,360 K.