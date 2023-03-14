AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) posted a -13.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $0.39, down -5.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.37 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has traded in a range of $0.30-$1.54.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 31.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.50%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.97 million.

The firm has a total of 121 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.79, operating margin of -177.22, and the pretax margin is -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., UAVS], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4490, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5417. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3861. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3993. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4073. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3649, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3569. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3437.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.24 million has total of 88,009K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,760 K in contrast with the sum of -30,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,490 K and last quarter income was 1,660 K.