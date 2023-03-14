Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) 20 Days SMA touches -7.68%: The odds favor the bear

On March 13, 2023, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) opened at $45.01, lower -4.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.17 and dropped to $43.86 before settling in for the closing price of $45.75. Price fluctuations for ALSN have ranged from $32.63 to $50.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.90% at the time writing. With a float of $91.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.18, operating margin of +28.39, and the pretax margin is +23.29.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 99,138. In this transaction VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. of this company sold 2,050 shares at a rate of $48.36, taking the stock ownership to the 13,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 16,954 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $817,208. This insider now owns 176,392 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.28) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +19.18 while generating a return on equity of 70.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Looking closely at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.70. However, in the short run, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.77. Second resistance stands at $45.63. The third major resistance level sits at $46.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.15.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

There are currently 91,864K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,769 M according to its annual income of 531,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 718,000 K and its income totaled 141,000 K.