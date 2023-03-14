American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) 20 Days SMA touches -4.43%: The odds favor the bear

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $15.98, down -2.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.00 and dropped to $15.11 before settling in for the closing price of $15.88. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.65-$21.42.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 129700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 1,195,727. In this transaction EVP Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 74,614 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 398,371 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,775 for $13.84, making the entire transaction worth $176,806. This insider now owns 54,381 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.17 million, its volume of 17.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.94 in the near term. At $16.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.16.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.34 billion has total of 651,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,971 M in contrast with the sum of 127,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,189 M and last quarter income was 803,000 K.