Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.38 million

On March 13, 2023, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) opened at $293.00, lower -4.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $293.39 and dropped to $275.09 before settling in for the closing price of $301.79. Price fluctuations for AMP have ranged from $219.99 to $357.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $105.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.90 million.

The firm has a total of 13500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.39, operating margin of +18.72, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 3,520,683. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $352.07, taking the stock ownership to the 14,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES sold 6,390 for $350.35, making the entire transaction worth $2,238,736. This insider now owns 10,955 shares in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.48) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 55.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.45, a number that is poised to hit 7.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 33.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ameriprise Financial Inc., AMP], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.88.

During the past 100 days, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) raw stochastic average was set at 29.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $336.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $293.15.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Key Stats

There are currently 106,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,271 M according to its annual income of 2,559 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,617 M and its income totaled 494,000 K.