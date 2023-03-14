Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is 32.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) stock priced at $5.47, down -5.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.5839 and dropped to $5.265 before settling in for the closing price of $5.61. ARLO’s price has ranged from $2.93 to $10.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.10%. With a float of $84.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.66 million.

In an organization with 343 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -11.23, and the pretax margin is -11.35.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Arlo Technologies Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 240,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 81,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director bought 3,497 for $4.27, making the entire transaction worth $14,932. This insider now owns 227,072 shares in total.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.55 while generating a return on equity of -56.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arlo Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.59 million. That was better than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (ARLO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.50. Second resistance stands at $5.70. The third major resistance level sits at $5.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. The third support level lies at $4.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 498.15 million, the company has a total of 89,602K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 435,140 K while annual income is -56,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 128,160 K while its latest quarter income was -14,440 K.