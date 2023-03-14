Assurant Inc. (AIZ)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $114.66, plunging -3.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.67 and dropped to $110.475 before settling in for the closing price of $116.75. Within the past 52 weeks, AIZ’s price has moved between $115.28 and $194.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 9.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.30%. With a float of $52.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13700 employees.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Assurant Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 69,133. In this transaction SVP, CAO, Controller of this company sold 525 shares at a rate of $131.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s EVP, CAO sold 4,000 for $181.81, making the entire transaction worth $727,255. This insider now owns 11,632 shares in total.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.71) by $0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to -4.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Assurant Inc.’s (AIZ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $114.96 in the near term. At $116.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $119.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.57.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.14 billion based on 52,920K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,193 M and income totals 276,600 K. The company made 2,653 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 71,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.