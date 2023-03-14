Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 208,300 K

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) stock priced at $2.64, down -26.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.6653 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. AZRE’s price has ranged from $2.61 to $21.53 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 4.10%. With a float of $64.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 471 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.71, operating margin of +48.58, and the pretax margin is -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Azure Power Global Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

The latest stats from [Azure Power Global Limited, AZRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.38 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.91. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.04.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 130.50 million, the company has a total of 48,333K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 208,300 K while annual income is -57,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,480 M while its latest quarter income was -593,000 K.