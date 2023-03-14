Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.88 million

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $6.97, down -6.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.02 and dropped to $6.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.32. Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has traded in a range of $3.93-$7.93.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -3.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $5.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 115675 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.4 million, its volume of 2.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.97 in the near term. At $7.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.67.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.70 billion has total of 6,386,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,223 M in contrast with the sum of 6,976 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,662 M and last quarter income was 1,611 M.