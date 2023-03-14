Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) average volume reaches $576.89K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

March 13, 2023, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) trading session started at the price of $17.74, that was -5.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.74 and dropped to $16.98 before settling in for the closing price of $18.07. A 52-week range for BSAC has been $13.37 – $22.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 14.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.80%. With a float of $149.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $471.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9389 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.48) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.06 while generating a return on equity of 22.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.60% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander-Chile’s (BSAC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.50 in the near term. At $18.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.98.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) Key Stats

There are 471,115K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.93 billion. As of now, sales total 5,188 M while income totals 871,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,384 M while its last quarter net income were 41,840 K.