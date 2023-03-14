Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 46,298 M

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $76.81, plunging -3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.48 and dropped to $75.67 before settling in for the closing price of $78.61. Within the past 52 weeks, BBY’s price has moved between $60.78 and $103.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.00%. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 105000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.22, operating margin of +4.19, and the pretax margin is +3.86.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 781,964. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 9,500 shares at a rate of $82.31, taking the stock ownership to the 47,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s EVP, Omnichannel sold 2,500 for $79.99, making the entire transaction worth $199,975. This insider now owns 42,805 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +3.06 while generating a return on equity of 48.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.54% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 189.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.94 in the near term. At $78.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.32.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.85 billion based on 221,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,298 M and income totals 1,419 M. The company made 14,735 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 495,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.