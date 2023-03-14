BHG (Bright Health Group Inc.) climbed 2.23 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.37, soaring 2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4189 and dropped to $0.342 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, BHG’s price has moved between $0.34 and $2.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -648.20%. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $627.75 million.

The firm has a total of 3203 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 248,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 598,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 185,000 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $120,250. This insider now owns 1,070,112 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG], we can find that recorded value of 5.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 147.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7508, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2122. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4186. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4572. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4955. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3034. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2648.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 247.71 million based on 629,699K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,412 M and income totals -1,456 M. The company made 551,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -679,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.