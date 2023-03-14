Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) last year’s performance of -76.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

March 13, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) trading session started at the price of $0.80, that was 15.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8499 and dropped to $0.751 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. A 52-week range for BITF has been $0.38 – $4.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 168.10%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bitfarms Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.25%, while institutional ownership is 17.13%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Looking closely at Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 50.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9197, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0914. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8629. Second resistance stands at $0.9059. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9618. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7640, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7081. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6651.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are 218,275K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 247.04 million. As of now, sales total 169,490 K while income totals 22,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 33,250 K while its last quarter net income were -84,810 K.