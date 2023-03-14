Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) 20 Days SMA touches -9.40%: The odds favor the bear

On March 13, 2023, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) opened at $0.2939, lower -11.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2939 and dropped to $0.2218 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Price fluctuations for BRQS have ranged from $0.19 to $7.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $29.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

The firm has a total of 307 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS], we can find that recorded value of 5.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2821, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9589. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2838. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3249. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3559. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1807. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1396.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are currently 7,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,560 K according to its annual income of -55,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -14,467 K and its income totaled -72,285 K.