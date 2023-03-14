Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) 20 Days SMA touches -10.59%: The odds favor the bear

March 13, 2023, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) trading session started at the price of $2.88, that was -4.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.92 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. A 52-week range for BKD has been $2.37 – $7.61.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -133.20%. With a float of $181.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.37 million.

The firm has a total of 36000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 57,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,200 shares at a rate of $3.33, taking the stock ownership to the 102,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $3.09, making the entire transaction worth $154,415. This insider now owns 401,291 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookdale Senior Living Inc., BKD], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.97. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.65.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

There are 187,201K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 567.24 million. As of now, sales total 2,825 M while income totals -238,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 700,580 K while its last quarter net income were -25,640 K.