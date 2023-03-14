Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is -19.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.87, soaring 3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.01 and dropped to $1.82 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. Within the past 52 weeks, BFLY’s price has moved between $1.86 and $8.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.80%. With a float of $154.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 463 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.60, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 71,892. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 31,965 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,113,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,841 for $2.41, making the entire transaction worth $11,684. This insider now owns 286,516 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

The latest stats from [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.71 million was inferior to 1.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4656, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8183. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7500. The third support level lies at $1.6800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 410.54 million based on 200,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 73,390 K and income totals -168,720 K. The company made 18,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.