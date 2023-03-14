Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $35.05, down -5.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.53 and dropped to $34.16 before settling in for the closing price of $36.46. Over the past 52 weeks, CPE has traded in a range of $31.23-$66.48.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 54.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 169.30%. With a float of $60.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 354 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.81, operating margin of +52.04, and the pretax margin is +37.81.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Callon Petroleum Company is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 9,795. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250 shares at a rate of $39.18, taking the stock ownership to the 12,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,500,000 for $56.65, making the entire transaction worth $368,225,000. This insider now owns 5,200,780 shares in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +37.44 while generating a return on equity of 48.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.55, a number that is poised to hit 2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.05 in the near term. At $37.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.31.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.18 billion has total of 61,625K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,231 M in contrast with the sum of 1,210 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 704,250 K and last quarter income was 272,470 K.