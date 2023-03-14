Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) drop of -10.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

On March 13, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) opened at $12.19, higher 5.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.00 and dropped to $12.05 before settling in for the closing price of $12.00. Price fluctuations for ETNB have ranged from $2.00 to $15.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.70% at the time writing. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 41 workers is very important to gauge.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 136,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.60, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,540 for $13.89, making the entire transaction worth $35,281. This insider now owns 58,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

The latest stats from [89bio Inc., ETNB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was superior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 66.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.51. The third major resistance level sits at $14.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.61. The third support level lies at $11.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are currently 50,561K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 678.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -90,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -26,805 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.11 cents.

Sana Meer -
Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.19, plunging -4.69% from the previous trading...
Read more

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) posted a -19.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
March 13, 2023, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) trading session started at the price of $0.1753, that was -5.88% drop from the...
Read more

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 497,530 K

Shaun Noe -
On March 13, 2023, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) opened at $30.31, lower -8.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.