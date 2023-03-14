Can 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) drop of -10.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On March 13, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) opened at $12.19, higher 5.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.00 and dropped to $12.05 before settling in for the closing price of $12.00. Price fluctuations for ETNB have ranged from $2.00 to $15.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.70% at the time writing. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 41 workers is very important to gauge.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 136,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.60, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,540 for $13.89, making the entire transaction worth $35,281. This insider now owns 58,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

The latest stats from [89bio Inc., ETNB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was superior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 66.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.51. The third major resistance level sits at $14.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.61. The third support level lies at $11.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are currently 50,561K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 678.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -90,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -26,805 K.