Can Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) drop of -19.82% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock priced at $0.7728, down -5.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8198 and dropped to $0.7326 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. AKBA’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $2.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 168.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.34, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 80,614. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 91,868 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,568,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $17,912. This insider now owns 269,515 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 53.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7878, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4623. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8059 in the near term. At $0.8564, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8931. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7187, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6820. The third support level lies at $0.6315 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 139.44 million, the company has a total of 184,248K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 213,580 K while annual income is -282,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,960 K while its latest quarter income was -51,870 K.