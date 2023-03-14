Can Myomo Inc.’s (MYO) hike of 4.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) stock priced at $0.84, up 4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.73 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. MYO’s price has ranged from $0.37 to $4.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 65.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.60%. With a float of $6.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.42, operating margin of -74.10, and the pretax margin is -74.21.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Myomo Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 307,692 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 76,923 for $0.33, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 163,527 shares in total.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -74.86 while generating a return on equity of -76.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.47% during the next five years compared to 56.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Myomo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Myomo Inc.’s (MYO) raw stochastic average was set at 34.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5564, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2573. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8499 in the near term. At $0.9299, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9897. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6503. The third support level lies at $0.5703 if the price breaches the second support level.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.14 million, the company has a total of 7,055K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,860 K while annual income is -10,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,970 K while its latest quarter income was -2,830 K.