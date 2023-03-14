Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) drop of -10.02% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.194, plunging -5.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2099 and dropped to $0.1906 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, TIVC’s price has moved between $0.18 and $2.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -122.60%. With a float of $6.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.75, operating margin of -483.02, and the pretax margin is -728.39.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tivic Health Systems Inc. is 9.22%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.32) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -728.47 while generating a return on equity of -140.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4871, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4070. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2081 in the near term. At $0.2186, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2274. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1888, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1800. The third support level lies at $0.1695 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.77 million based on 29,678K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,170 K and income totals -8,490 K. The company made 480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.11 cents.

Sana Meer -
Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.19, plunging -4.69% from the previous trading...
Read more

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) posted a -19.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
March 13, 2023, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) trading session started at the price of $0.1753, that was -5.88% drop from the...
Read more

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 497,530 K

Shaun Noe -
On March 13, 2023, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) opened at $30.31, lower -8.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.