Can Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) drop of -31.87% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.40, plunging -22.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Within the past 52 weeks, DCFC’s price has moved between $1.03 and $10.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -102.20%. With a float of $80.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 466 workers is very important to gauge.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94 and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

The latest stats from [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.92 million was inferior to 3.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5602, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8797. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8767. The third support level lies at $0.6633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 199.52 million based on 153,094K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 85,820 K and income totals -127,560 K.

