Can WSFS Financial Corporation’s (WSFS) drop of -19.46% in a week be considered a lucky break?

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.69, plunging -9.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.89 and dropped to $38.59 before settling in for the closing price of $42.98. Within the past 52 weeks, WSFS’s price has moved between $37.03 and $52.11.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 22.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.60%. With a float of $60.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.62 million.

In an organization with 2160 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WSFS Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 46,023. In this transaction EVP, Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 920 shares at a rate of $50.02, taking the stock ownership to the 10,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,305 for $46.38, making the entire transaction worth $60,525. This insider now owns 140,881 shares in total.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.36) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +23.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) Trading Performance Indicators

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, WSFS Financial Corporation’s (WSFS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.46. However, in the short run, WSFS Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.86. Second resistance stands at $43.02. The third major resistance level sits at $44.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.42. The third support level lies at $34.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.45 billion based on 61,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 963,950 K and income totals 222,380 K. The company made 277,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 84,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.