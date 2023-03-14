Search
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,112 M

On March 13, 2023, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) opened at $54.87, lower -3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.59 and dropped to $54.00 before settling in for the closing price of $56.42. Price fluctuations for CNQ have ranged from $43.67 to $69.14 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9735 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.78, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +32.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.11) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +25.86 while generating a return on equity of 29.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.72% during the next five years compared to 105.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

The latest stats from [Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CNQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.98 million was inferior to 2.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.60. The third major resistance level sits at $58.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

There are currently 1,100,342K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,536 M according to its annual income of 8,413 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,112 M and its income totaled 1,120 M.

