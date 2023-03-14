Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is expecting 124.69% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $1.42, up 37.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has traded in a range of $0.38-$3.94.

While this was happening, with a float of $40.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3388, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3901. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9800 in the near term. At $2.1400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0800.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 484.65 million has total of 247,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -72,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 59,292 K.