Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) average volume reaches $17.84M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) stock priced at $54.705, up 10.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.10 and dropped to $50.77 before settling in for the closing price of $53.44. COIN’s price has ranged from $31.55 to $206.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -181.40%. With a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.81 million.

The firm has a total of 4510 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.28, operating margin of -61.02, and the pretax margin is -95.94.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,916,441. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 29,732 shares at a rate of $64.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 2,325 for $59.42, making the entire transaction worth $138,150. This insider now owns 64,735 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -82.18 while generating a return on equity of -44.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coinbase Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN], we can find that recorded value of 21.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 20.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.51.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.34. The third major resistance level sits at $73.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.60.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.89 billion, the company has a total of 231,474K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,194 M while annual income is -2,625 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 629,110 K while its latest quarter income was -557,000 K.