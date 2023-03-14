Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) is -36.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $2.62, down -4.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.72 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. Over the past 52 weeks, CNSL has traded in a range of $2.60-$8.49.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.00%. With a float of $72.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.91, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is -17.19.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14.44 while generating a return on equity of -18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -19.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.67 in the near term. At $2.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. The third support level lies at $2.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 298.85 million has total of 114,680K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,191 M in contrast with the sum of 140,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 295,980 K and last quarter income was -35,140 K.