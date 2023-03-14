Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) last year’s performance of -94.82% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $3.45, up 7.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.86 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. COSM’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $76.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 52.80%. With a float of $8.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cosmos Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.5 million, its volume of 1.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 358.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.00 in the near term. At $4.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.98.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.47 million, the company has a total of 10,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,240 K while annual income is -7,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,020 K while its latest quarter income was -1,970 K.