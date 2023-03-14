Coupang Inc. (CPNG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

March 13, 2023, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) trading session started at the price of $13.00, that was -0.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.62 and dropped to $12.84 before settling in for the closing price of $13.29. A 52-week range for CPNG has been $8.98 – $21.38.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 53.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 95.20%. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.88, operating margin of -0.54, and the pretax margin is -0.45.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coupang Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,652,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $18.26, taking the stock ownership to the 70,651,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000,000 for $18.50, making the entire transaction worth $647,500,000. This insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) saw its 5-day average volume 6.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.59 in the near term. At $13.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.03.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are 1,774,244K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.00 billion. As of now, sales total 20,583 M while income totals -92,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,327 M while its last quarter net income were 102,060 K.