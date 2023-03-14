CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) plunged -7.18 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 10, 2023, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) opened at $8.89, lower -7.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.89 and dropped to $8.015 before settling in for the closing price of $8.91. Price fluctuations for CBAY have ranged from $1.67 to $9.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -71.10% at the time writing. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60 employees.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 80.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.77 in the near term. At $9.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.02.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

There are currently 84,681K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 843.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -90,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -24,505 K.