E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) posted a -23.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Company News

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.149, plunging -7.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.15 and dropped to $0.139 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Within the past 52 weeks, EJH’s price has moved between $0.14 and $18.40.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -166.00%. With a float of $238.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 526 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Personal Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 205.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3349, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7439. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1475 in the near term. At $0.1542, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1585. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1365, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1322. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1255.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.23 million based on 239,939K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,750 K and income totals -5,430 K.

Newsletter

 

