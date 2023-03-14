Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) with a beta value of 0.96 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $9.34, down -2.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.64 and dropped to $9.27 before settling in for the closing price of $9.57. Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has traded in a range of $9.40-$27.68.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.90%. With a float of $472.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $488.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.55, operating margin of +6.34, and the pretax margin is -11.90.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 143,972. In this transaction PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 45,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $11.13, making the entire transaction worth $111,300. This insider now owns 155,000 shares in total.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -9.91 while generating a return on equity of -5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s (ELAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Looking closely at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), its last 5-days average volume was 7.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s (ELAN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.29. However, in the short run, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.53. Second resistance stands at $9.77. The third major resistance level sits at $9.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.82 billion has total of 491,543K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,411 M in contrast with the sum of -78,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 981,000 K and last quarter income was -55,000 K.