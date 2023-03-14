Erasca Inc. (ERAS) is -16.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 13, 2023, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) opened at $2.96, higher 5.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. Price fluctuations for ERAS have ranged from $2.93 to $12.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -116.70% at the time writing. With a float of $100.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 123 employees.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Erasca Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 231,420. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $3.86, taking the stock ownership to the 20,256,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.14, making the entire transaction worth $82,800. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -43.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Erasca Inc. (ERAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Erasca Inc. (ERAS)

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Erasca Inc.’s (ERAS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.33 in the near term. At $3.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. The third support level lies at $2.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Key Stats

There are currently 122,362K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 439.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -122,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -35,489 K.