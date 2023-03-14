ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.99 million

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) stock priced at $1.14, down -9.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. GWH’s price has ranged from $1.18 to $6.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 91.10%. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 271 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -68.46, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESS Tech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 207.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Looking closely at ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3047. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1667. Second resistance stands at $1.2333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8867.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 186.70 million, the company has a total of 154,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -77,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -25,080 K.