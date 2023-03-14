Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.48%

March 13, 2023, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) trading session started at the price of $96.45, that was -3.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.57 and dropped to $93.86 before settling in for the closing price of $98.29. A 52-week range for EXPE has been $82.39 – $203.98.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 221.10%. With a float of $146.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16500 workers is very important to gauge.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Expedia Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 576,355. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,387 shares at a rate of $106.99, taking the stock ownership to the 9,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 605 for $116.71, making the entire transaction worth $70,610. This insider now owns 9,270 shares in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.67) by -$0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.06% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

The latest stats from [Expedia Group Inc., EXPE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.54 million was inferior to 2.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.91.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 29.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.85. The third major resistance level sits at $99.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.43. The third support level lies at $91.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

There are 153,348K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.94 billion. As of now, sales total 11,667 M while income totals 352,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,618 M while its last quarter net income were 177,000 K.