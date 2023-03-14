First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -50.82% last month.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) stock priced at $10.45, down -33.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.49 and dropped to $7.53 before settling in for the closing price of $11.58. FFWM’s price has ranged from $11.43 to $26.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 24.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.80%. With a float of $50.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 713 workers is very important to gauge.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Foundation Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 48,061. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,172 shares at a rate of $15.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 25,000 for $16.36, making the entire transaction worth $408,990. This insider now owns 1,263,014 shares in total.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.44 while generating a return on equity of 10.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Foundation Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

The latest stats from [First Foundation Inc., FFWM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.55. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. The third support level lies at $3.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 480.42 million, the company has a total of 56,351K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 452,110 K while annual income is 110,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,240 K while its latest quarter income was 17,350 K.